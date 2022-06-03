Previous
Heron.. by bybri
Photo 567

Heron..

A welcome visitor, a Heron fishing below Dunn's Lock. The tow path has become very popular since Covid and Lockdown, hence a lot of the wildlife has moved on, so this was a nice surpise.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Bri

@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Trying to blend in.
June 3rd, 2022  
