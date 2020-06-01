Sign up
Spotted this Swan sitting whilst on my way to check out the weir.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
3
Others to share
Canon EOS 7D
1st June 2020 7:50am
Public
wildlife
,
canal
,
swan
,
waterways
