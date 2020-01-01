Previous
First sunset of 2020 by bymyside
First sunset of 2020

Sunset is early up here in The Highlands right now - I can’t wait for lighter days.
1st January 2020

Lynda

@bymyside
Val Petersen ace
So lucky to live there with that beautiful light - it's a beautiful shot
January 1st, 2020  
