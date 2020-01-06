Sign up
6 / 365
The Sutors of Cromarty
The Sutors of Cromarty are two opposing headlands which mark the entrance to the Cromarty Firth. The North Sutor rises to 147 m, while the South Sutor reaches 140m.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Lynda
@bymyside
Boo
ace
so beautiful!
January 6th, 2020
