Another December Sunset by byrdlip
46 / 365

Another December Sunset

We were promised sunshine for the afternoon, and we got it. As long as you look toward the sunset, it is fine. Look any where else, what nice thunderhead we have.

I can't say that I have ever seen the fog roll in from this angle before.
23rd December 2019

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details

