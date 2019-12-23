Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Another December Sunset
We were promised sunshine for the afternoon, and we got it. As long as you look toward the sunset, it is fine. Look any where else, what nice thunderhead we have.
I can't say that I have ever seen the fog roll in from this angle before.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1563
photos
49
followers
71
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
41
668
42
43
44
45
113
46
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sun
,
set
,
fog
,
colour
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close