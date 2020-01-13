Previous
Think Snow by byrdlip
52 / 365

Think Snow

Well, it finally reached us. Only took about six(6) hours to get here from Bellingham (they are 18f and we are still 30F).

1) Interesting shadow of the clothes line.

2) remember to clean the lens after doing the vertical video shot. (hold flashlight [torch] vertical and record along the beam) Looks like Star Trek.

3) don't exhale a large cloud of steam.

Be watching to the accumulation (or highway driving, which ever comes first)
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

J A Byrdlip

Photo Details

