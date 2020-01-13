Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Think Snow
Well, it finally reached us. Only took about six(6) hours to get here from Bellingham (they are 18f and we are still 30F).
1) Interesting shadow of the clothes line.
2) remember to clean the lens after doing the vertical video shot. (hold flashlight [torch] vertical and record along the beam) Looks like Star Trek.
3) don't exhale a large cloud of steam.
Be watching to the accumulation (or highway driving, which ever comes first)
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1
2019
NIKON D5100
13th January 2020 9:34pm
snow
