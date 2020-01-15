Different Day, Different Clouds

Left home to take care of business in Sumner and Bonney Lake, much closer to the Cascades then home. What we could see of Mt Rainier that wasn't shrouded in snow fall (that gray haze) made us feel that we would receive snow before we took care of all our business. Also had that "snow" cold feel to the air. No snow there, but found a good inch when we returned home. So I had to fly the drone to see if the snow was visible. Was taken around 4:30pm, which shows as sunset, but looks like the middle of the afternoon.