So What's Normal - 24 March 2020 by byrdlip
So What's Normal - 24 March 2020

Back to normal. Somehow, all that sunny weather makes you think that it is spring.

Survived Wal-Mart yesterday, I will spare you the photos of empty shelves of cooking oil, sugar, flour and ice cream. They did have TP, but we are still working on the January bale from Costco.

So, Pharmacy run today (not enough insulin for tomorrow), three hand carries and an email request.

Chunk of meat still needs parceling. Two gallons of raw milk need to be made into cheese, cheddar. (See Gavin Webber on YouTube) . And dunk double-stuff Oreo's in white chocolate, okay it is fake stuff, but we have plenty dipped in milk choc.

Stay safe, stay sane, and use common sense.
24th March 2020

