100 / 365
So What's Normal - 22 April 2020
A fall back photo from yesterday. Rain may have washed the pollen away for a day, or turned it into a sloppy paste.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Album
2019
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
21st April 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
pollen
,
swin_2020
