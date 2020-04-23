Previous
Next
So What's Normal - 23 April 2020 by byrdlip
101 / 365

So What's Normal - 23 April 2020

The weather for this time of year has returned to normal, medium mist (enough to know it is there, but not enough to soak you).

But the Rhodies preserve.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise