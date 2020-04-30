Previous
Next
So What's Normal - 30 April 2020 by byrdlip
108 / 365

So What's Normal - 30 April 2020

Almost a full bloom

Arrrrggggh, f5.6 that I used for night photog.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise