Taking Shelter

Poor little hummer, was sitting tight after the passing of one of the PNW thunderstorms (bolt of lightning every ten miles). There was a second hummer, a red head, trying to feed but it didn't stay around long enough for a photo.



Backlit, thru double glazing, 300mm, hand held.



I heard the storm coming, but none of the drone batteries were charge enough to get up in the air before the down pour.