Previous
Next
Name That Tomato by byrdlip
93 / 365

Name That Tomato

We planted Yellow Pears, Romas, and Sweet 100s, or a as close to those varieties without getting lawyers involved (so sayth the packaging). But this doesn't look like any of those three.

Did we plant them too close to one of the other varieties and some weird cross genetics happened? OR the packages weren't what they said they were?
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Santina ace
the best known is the red tomato, but there are many other varieties and colors, it can be yellow, green, orange, pink, white and even black, they say that the yellow tomato is less acidic and much sweeter, this could be the quality....Golden Boy
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise