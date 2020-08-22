Sign up
93 / 365
Name That Tomato
We planted Yellow Pears, Romas, and Sweet 100s, or a as close to those varieties without getting lawyers involved (so sayth the packaging). But this doesn't look like any of those three.
Did we plant them too close to one of the other varieties and some weird cross genetics happened? OR the packages weren't what they said they were?
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1771
photos
44
followers
67
following
25% complete
5
1
2020
NIKON D5100
22nd August 2020 2:00pm
tomato
,
tomatoes
,
tomatos
,
letscallthewholethingoff
Santina
ace
the best known is the red tomato, but there are many other varieties and colors, it can be yellow, green, orange, pink, white and even black, they say that the yellow tomato is less acidic and much sweeter, this could be the quality....Golden Boy
August 22nd, 2020
