Changing Season - 30 Aug 2020 by byrdlip
Changing Season - 30 Aug 2020

For as many seasons, I have missed the changing of the season to fall. Just wait till the weekend and grab the camera and get out there...D___ rain. Missed again. NOT THIS YEAR.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
PhylM-S ace
Awesome shot! Glad you're catching it this year. This is a great shot - I thought they were fluttering free in the breeze.
August 30th, 2020  
