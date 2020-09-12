Sign up
Changing Season - 12 September 2020
Time to sit and contemplate by the camp fire.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1795
photos
44
followers
67
following
31% complete
Tags
fire
,
beach
,
camp
,
sit
,
contemplate
,
sc2020
