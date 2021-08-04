Sign up
29 / 365
Lakebay Marina
Nothing like a little cool breeze off the water.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1962
photos
41
followers
68
following
7% complete
Views
3
Album
2021
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
4th August 2021 3:27pm
