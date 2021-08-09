Sign up
31 / 365
Cheese, Please
Someone wanted to get in on the action of making cheese. So, the homemade cheese press seemed to be the place to sit/hide.
Don't worry, the press will be washed and sanitized before it is used again.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
cute
,
cat
,
cheese
,
kitten
,
press
