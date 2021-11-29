Guess Who Came For Lunch

While raking the wet, soggy leaves under the maple tree, I heard a squirrel commotion above my head. Thinking that the resident squirrel wasn't happy with my being there, I looked up. Right into to the eye of this follow, okay, ten feet or so above my head. I think the squirrel was just as surprised at seeing the owl as I was.



The owl moved from the maple to a fir and was doing a stare down of the squirrel, from on high. I told the squirrel to shut up, giving the alarm, so that it didn't become lunch. It did and eventually moved on, quietly. The owl turned on the branch and started to look for other fare.