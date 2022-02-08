Previous
Mood Change by byrdlip
82 / 365

Mood Change

Drive for fifty miles and the weather changes.

Where have I seen those blackberry vines before?
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

J A Byrdlip

byrdlip

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the strength and moodiness. Fav!
February 9th, 2022  
