Think Snow by byrdlip
84 / 365

Think Snow

Usually, early morning is met with a little lit mist. It was cold enough, high enough to become snow, small enough to not show up on a photo. The next best thing is what is on the ground, or green house.

HAPPY TWO's Day (2/22/22)
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

J A Byrdlip

