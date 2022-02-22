Sign up
84 / 365
Think Snow
Usually, early morning is met with a little lit mist. It was cold enough, high enough to become snow, small enough to not show up on a photo. The next best thing is what is on the ground, or green house.
HAPPY TWO's Day (2/22/22)
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2046
photos
43
followers
61
following
Views
4
2021
NIKON D5100
22nd February 2022 8:42am
Public
snow
