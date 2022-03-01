Previous
Next
Weld-a-Bell by byrdlip
86 / 365

Weld-a-Bell

Now there is one sweet bell. Approximately a cubit tall or a little more. What a sound.

By a student at West Sound Technical Skill Centre, Bremerton, WA
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise