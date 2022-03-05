Previous
Transplant Survivor by byrdlip
87 / 365

Transplant Survivor

I transplanted two maples this last summer, yes, just before the heat wave hit. Didn't look good. Both trees lost their leaves, even with watering that would have been more modest that what they got. So give them a chance and see what happens in the spring.

Then a week of near constant freezing temperatures, not much higher than 40s F. ( https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/climate/yeardisp.php?wfo=sew&stn=KSEW&submit=Yearly+Charts)

But returning from a walk to the mailbox, the lower maples are showing buds, so what about the two on the hill? This one is showing growth, the second, the jury is still out on it. The branches are not brittle, so that is a good sign. Time will tell.
J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
