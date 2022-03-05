Transplant Survivor

I transplanted two maples this last summer, yes, just before the heat wave hit. Didn't look good. Both trees lost their leaves, even with watering that would have been more modest that what they got. So give them a chance and see what happens in the spring.
But returning from a walk to the mailbox, the lower maples are showing buds, so what about the two on the hill? This one is showing growth, the second, the jury is still out on it. The branches are not brittle, so that is a good sign. Time will tell.