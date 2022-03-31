Previous
SunRise by byrdlip
14 / 365

SunRise

Oh, so that is what a sunrise looks like?

Oh, muscle memory kicks in and you can still drive in rush hour traffic.

Sure glad I was in a different vehicle that didn't have route memory for going to work that way.
