14 / 365
SunRise
Oh, so that is what a sunrise looks like?
Oh, muscle memory kicks in and you can still drive in rush hour traffic.
Sure glad I was in a different vehicle that didn't have route memory for going to work that way.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2055
photos
41
followers
60
following
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
4
Album
2022
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
31st March 2022 7:19am
Tags
window
,
lights
,
sunrise
,
abstract-63
