Previous
Next
My Box by byrdlip
42 / 365

My Box

8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
…and he is certifiably ripe.
August 8th, 2022  
J A Byrdlip ace
@mamabec and he is worn out from catching a bird in the cat's outdoor area. Brought it into the house and now we can't find it.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise