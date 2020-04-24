Sign up
Photo 685
Sunset Pano 26-Jun-2019
Working on a sunset video and had to get a explanation together so I need a pano of the western horizon and I thought that I would share.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1642
photos
45
followers
71
following
187% complete
Tags
sunset
pano
western
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning, especially on black. I adore this.
April 25th, 2020
