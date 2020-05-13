Sign up
Photo 702
_wwyd192entry
Go figure, while listening to "The End" - Doors
13th May 2020
13th May 20
1
1
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1684
photos
49
followers
74
following
192% complete
View this month »
Tags
wwyd192
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, this is really cool. Love it.
May 13th, 2020
