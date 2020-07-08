Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 710
Quilt
finished 1x1 inch squares.
Okay, first piecing and quilting that I have done.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1734
photos
47
followers
72
following
194% complete
View this month »
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
Latest from all albums
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
710
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
PictureADay
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
8th July 2020 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
J A Byrdlip
ace
@blueberry1222
July 8th, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
ha! Looks good! all makes sense to me now.
July 8th, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
@blueberry1222
not everything lines up, look better from afar, but for a first time, not bad. Got the idea from a gentleman who did the last supper in one inch squares.
http://www.thesupper.net/
July 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
http://www.thesupper.net/