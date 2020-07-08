Previous
Quilt by byrdlip
Photo 710

Quilt

finished 1x1 inch squares.

Okay, first piecing and quilting that I have done.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
Krista Marson ace
ha! Looks good! all makes sense to me now.
July 8th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
@blueberry1222 not everything lines up, look better from afar, but for a first time, not bad. Got the idea from a gentleman who did the last supper in one inch squares.
http://www.thesupper.net/

July 8th, 2020  
