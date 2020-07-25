Previous
Old fashion tree hauling by byrdlip
Photo 713

Old fashion tree hauling

Steel wheels and horse power, then you can move that tree. Ponderosa pine is my best guess, as there are plenty here in northern Idaho.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

J A Byrdlip

Photo Details

