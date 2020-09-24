Sign up
Washington State Smoke Alert
What the cloud of smoke looked like at 400 ft during the smoke invasion of 12 Sept 2020.
24th September 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
washington
smoke
alert
