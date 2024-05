Sitting waiting for pizza in the parking lot

The hospital cafe was already closed. Seabeck Pizza closed at 7pm. Burger King closed at 9pm and I got there at 9:01 pm. Looks like left overs at home...wait...Domino's Pizza is open (next to the pot shop, get the munchies and have a pizza). For a late night pizza, not bad, but not something I would do on a regular basis.



Now, if I could remember which orientation I took the picture, I would be in good shape.