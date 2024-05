Escapee

Moved the chicks from inside the house (bathroom tub) to the hen house (4x4x4 foot enclosure) and protected the little ones from the big ones. I didn't do a very good job of keeping the little ones from escaping in with the big chickens. And this little girl figured out how to get out of the hen house. Chickens can fly, just ask the hen the sits in the rafters all night.