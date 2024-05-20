Sign up
Previous
Photo 922
Teddy Bears aint just for pups
20th May 2024
20th May 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
cat
,
sleep
,
nap
,
teddy
,
bears
,
kuma
L. H.
ace
I like your quote. I tend to observe a lot. I like cats, too. Such a soft and beautiful one!
May 21st, 2024
