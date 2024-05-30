The Wrong Prop

Sounds like a Wallace and Gromit routine.



So the engine speed wouldn't get up to specs and it was determined that design decisions were made on a particular gear box ratio. (something I never thought of, but I'm not a boat builder) So what to do, change the gear box or get a new prop. Had to take the boat out of the water either way, so instead of tearing the interior apart to change out the gear box, replace the prop for the proper ratio. All very mechanical, but think in terms of electrical in model railroads, too much juice and you burn out motors, too little and you don't go anywhere.



Note: that was shiny bronze before it went into the salt water.