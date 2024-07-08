Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
As Done in Tucson:
Do your laundry, Quickly take it outside, hang on line, check the first piece hung to see if it is dry, usually happens before the last piece is hung.
According to PWS, we hit 100F for the first time this year.
Seattle, on the other hand:
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/climate/yeardisp.php?wfo=sew&stn=KSEW&submit=Yearly+Charts
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
laundry
,
close
,
temperature
,
line
,
heat
,
eotb-157
