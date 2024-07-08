Previous
As Done in Tucson: by byrdlip
Photo 932

As Done in Tucson:

Do your laundry, Quickly take it outside, hang on line, check the first piece hung to see if it is dry, usually happens before the last piece is hung.

According to PWS, we hit 100F for the first time this year.

Seattle, on the other hand:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/climate/yeardisp.php?wfo=sew&stn=KSEW&submit=Yearly+Charts
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise