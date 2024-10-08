Sign up
Photo 954
Roots: Joy of the happy home owner
Failed the inspection on the first go around. Is all fixed for another three years. ( or longer )
8th October 2024
J A Byrdlip
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
tank
,
root
,
inspection
,
spectic
