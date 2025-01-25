Previous
Walking Feet by byrdlip
Photo 966

Walking Feet

The Wizard of Oz had trees the threw apples.

Now, why do I have it in my mind that there was a movie with trees that walked around? Lord of the Rings, perhaps????
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact