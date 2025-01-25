Sign up
Previous
Photo 966
Walking Feet
The Wizard of Oz had trees the threw apples.
Now, why do I have it in my mind that there was a movie with trees that walked around? Lord of the Rings, perhaps????
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
