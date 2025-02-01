Sign up
Previous
Photo 971
Then it snowed
I didn't have to go north (silverdale) to find snow this morning. Althought it was more like mini-hail stones then flakes, which accumulated but are now dissolving.
The air temp bouncing around the 35F mark is not going to let it stay for long, the ground was starting to thaw recently. Surface Ground heave.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cold
,
hail
