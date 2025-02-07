Previous
My Friday Afternoon Drive by byrdlip
Photo 974

My Friday Afternoon Drive

Taking the backroads with a full load. 9 pallets, 5x10 5x12, all but two with a full platform (two with alternating plank, open plank width platform)

Thank the Lord and Mr Ford for the F-250.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact