Rescued

Every so often, a little bird will run into a window or get into the cats enclosed outdoor "porch". This little fellow got stuck on the netting atop the "porch". It may have hit the wall or something, it was a little dazed and confused. I put it in the feeder, away from cats, dogs and squirels, to recover. (them little toenails are sharp and it didn't want to let go)



Long and short, a little fresh air and recovery time and away it flew.