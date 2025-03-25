Sign up
Previous
Photo 980
Car Wash Day
Our car IS silver, not a streaky green. But that's Okay, we have until June to regain that colour. Then we can wash it again.
Humidity was approx. 90% all day.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
green
,
car
,
silver
,
wash
,
colour
,
temperature
Walks @ 7
ace
Much too early to be so sticky, imho.
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too hot
March 26th, 2025
