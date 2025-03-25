Previous
Car Wash Day by byrdlip
Car Wash Day

Our car IS silver, not a streaky green. But that's Okay, we have until June to regain that colour. Then we can wash it again.

Humidity was approx. 90% all day.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Walks @ 7 ace
Much too early to be so sticky, imho.
March 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Too hot
March 26th, 2025  
