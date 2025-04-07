Previous
Single Subject April -- 07 Apr 2025 by byrdlip
Single Subject April -- 07 Apr 2025

The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking confess the secrets of the heart.

Saint Jerome (374 AD - 419 AD)
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

J A Byrdlip

Fabulous
April 6th, 2025  
