Previous
Photo 990
Single Subject April -- 07 Apr 2025
The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking confess the secrets of the heart.
Saint Jerome (374 AD - 419 AD)
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2480
photos
35
followers
37
following
271% complete
View this month »
984
985
986
188
987
988
989
990
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
5th April 2025 1:03pm
chicken
30-shots2025
jab-30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
April 6th, 2025
