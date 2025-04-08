Previous
Single Subject April -- 08 Apr 2025 by byrdlip
Single Subject April -- 08 Apr 2025

Don't knock the weather. If it didn't change once in a while, nine out of ten people couldn't start a conversation.

Kin Hubbard
(1868 - 1930)
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

J A Byrdlip

Photo Details

