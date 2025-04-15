Previous
Single Subject April -- 15 Apr 2025
Single Subject April -- 15 Apr 2025

I would be most content if my children grew up to be the kind of people who think interior decorating consists mostly of building enough bookshelves.

Anna Quindlen (1953 - )
J A Byrdlip

Christine Sztukowski ace
This looks sweet with the egg in the scene
April 15th, 2025  
