Previous
Photo 1007
Single Subject April -- 24 Apr 2025
Morning Sentinels
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
1
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2505
photos
35
followers
37
following
275% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
23rd April 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicken
,
30-shots2025
,
jab-30-shots2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
April 26th, 2025
