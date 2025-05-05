Previous
Rhodie and the Moon by byrdlip
Photo 1011

Rhodie and the Moon

A little post-editing and a lot of how-does-this-work-in-manual, but I finally got one.

Taken the evening of the 4th.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact