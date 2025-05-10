Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1015
Missed
Methinks we didn't pick all of last years crop of potatoes. At least two in the pictured pot and atleast one in serveral other pots.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2518
photos
35
followers
37
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Latest from all albums
1011
1012
1013
205
191
206
1014
1015
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th May 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
potato
,
pots
,
potatoes
,
growth
,
missed
,
spuds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close