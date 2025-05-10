Previous
Missed by byrdlip
Photo 1015

Missed

Methinks we didn't pick all of last years crop of potatoes. At least two in the pictured pot and atleast one in serveral other pots.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact