Previous
45 years since Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 by byrdlip
Photo 1017

45 years since Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980

Repost from Dec 2020. St Helens on the right hand of the photo.

Via KOMO News:

https://youtu.be/cNY26BWPaLI?si=FeUKduPPYWHHYNSQ
18th May 2025 18th May 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact