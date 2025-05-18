Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
45 years since Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980
Repost from Dec 2020. St Helens on the right hand of the photo.
Via KOMO News:
https://youtu.be/cNY26BWPaLI?si=FeUKduPPYWHHYNSQ
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2523
photos
34
followers
37
following
278% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
23rd December 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
st
,
mt
,
helens
