Previous
Photo 1019
Lost In Sea-At-Tle, A'gin
Every once in a while I escape and roam around. This time, it was the wilds of UW. But, I made it out alive.
That included serveral flashbacks to the '81 Emerald City Marathon. Ah, watchin the race in my rear view mirror.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
3
1
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
25th May 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
needle
,
seattle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely cityscape
May 26th, 2025
Stephomy
ace
That's me waving from the land behind the Needle aka Magnolia.
May 26th, 2025
J A Byrdlip
ace
@stephomy
I thought I saw some movement out of the corner of my eye, the other corner was watching traffic. :-)
May 26th, 2025
