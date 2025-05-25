Previous
Lost In Sea-At-Tle, A'gin by byrdlip
Lost In Sea-At-Tle, A'gin

Every once in a while I escape and roam around. This time, it was the wilds of UW. But, I made it out alive.

That included serveral flashbacks to the '81 Emerald City Marathon. Ah, watchin the race in my rear view mirror.
J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely cityscape
May 26th, 2025  
Stephomy ace
That's me waving from the land behind the Needle aka Magnolia.
May 26th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
@stephomy I thought I saw some movement out of the corner of my eye, the other corner was watching traffic. :-)
May 26th, 2025  
