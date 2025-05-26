Previous
Potato Crop by byrdlip
Potato Crop

Looking forward to a bountiful potato crop this year.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Stephomy ace
Exciting. Enjoy your spuds.
May 27th, 2025  
