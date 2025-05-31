Sign up
Previous
Photo 1021
The Sentinel
HALT! Who goes down the driveway???
31st May 2025
31st May 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2529
photos
35
followers
37
following
279% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
face
,
sentinel
